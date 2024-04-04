Anas Denies $100k Bribery Allegations By Kwesi Nyantakyi

Tiger Eye P.I., owned by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has vehemently denied allegations of bribery made by former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Mr. Nyantakyi claimed that he paid a bribe to lawyers purportedly representing undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in an attempt to prevent the airing and publication of the Number 12 documentary, which exposed corruption within Ghana football.

The former GFA boss has alleged in a recent TV interview that lawyers purporting to be acting on behalf of Anas had informed him about move to kill the documentary if he was ready to part with $150,000 for Anas.

Nyantakyi however confessed to paying a sum of $100,000 as a bribe to lawyer Kwame Gyan, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Law Faculty who is believed to be Anas lecturer, according to multiple media reports.

But Anas went ahead to published the expose leading to the retrieval of his money albeit in piecemeal.

Anas and his team have however refuted claims made by the former GFA President denying any involvement in soliciting or accepting bribes from Nyantakyi.

They emphasized that their core mission is to expose and confront corruption, making the notion of protecting corrupt individuals utterly preposterous.

Additionally, Tiger Eye P.I. clarifies that they never engaged the services of a lawyer named Kwame Gyan from the University of Ghana.

Throughout the production of the Number 12 documentary and beyond, Tiger Eye and Anas exclusively retained the legal representation of CromwellGray LLP founded by Kissi Agyebeng now Special Prosecutor.

Tiger Eye P.I. firmly asserts that any alleged criminal arrangement between Nyantakyi and the purported lawyer remains solely between them.

They denied any involvement or knowledge of such activities and challenge Nyantakyi to pursue legal action against Kwame Gyan to substantiate his allegations.

Tiger Eye P.I. emphasizes its rigorous internal mechanisms that make it difficult for any individual to alter or suppress an investigation.

They highlight that Nyantakyi’s assumption that a bribe could successfully halt the publication of an already advertised exposé is shocking and indicative of naivety.

Nyantakyi, by his own admission, is a self-confessed bribe-giver and bribe-taker. His attempts to bribe his way out of a thorough investigation into his conduct have confirmed the justified life ban he faces from any football-related activities, domestically and internationally, as prescribed by the FIFA Code of Ethics.

Currently, Nyantakyi remains banned while facing criminal charges of corruption and fraud at the High Court in Accra. His desperation to evade accountability was allegedly sparked by the murder of a key witness, Ahmed Suale, who was in discussions with state prosecutors regarding the criminal trial against Nyantakyi.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, now a crucial witness for the state, has chosen not to testify due to safety concerns following a Supreme Court ruling mandating him to reveal his identity to Nyantakyi and his legal team. However, Anas is prepared to cooperate fully as a witness for the state if the Supreme Court grants permission for testimony without disclosing his identity.

Tiger Eye P.I. acknowledges that the allegations initially surfaced through Nyantakyi’s wife, Mariam, but her subsequent silence followed challenges to provide evidence to support her claims.

It is noted that Nyantakyi’s recent efforts appear to be aimed at restoring his credibility for political ambitions. However, Tiger Eye P.I. maintains its independence from such endeavors. The decision regarding Nyantakyi’s eligibility for political candidacy rests with the New Patriotic Party and the constituents of Ejisu.

Tiger Eye P.I. reaffirms its commitment to exposing crime and corruption in Ghana and beyond.

By Vincent Kubi