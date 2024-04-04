NDC Warns Bryan Acheampong Over Alleged Rigging 2024 Polls

In a rebuttal statement, the National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has threatened to deal with the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong over the comments he made that the ruling New Patriotic Party will never hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025.

According to the NDC Youth Organiser, ‘’Whoever knows Bryan Acheampong’s parents should tell them to advise him to revise his comments, because if he is a man and he dares try anything on election day. We will deal with him squarely’’.

The MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong last year during a Unity Walk in Kwahu, where he sounded a warning to the NDC, that the current economic interventions by the government had started yielding positive results, hence the NDC should forget that they are going to win the 2024 general elections because the opposition party will lose and the NPP will do everything possible to remain in power.

Bryan Acheampong stated that the “NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men! [He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all costs’’.

However, on Saturday 30th March 2024, during the Unity Walk held in Kwahu-Mpreaso, the Abetifi Member of Parliament repeated that the NPP will never hand over power to the NDC in the upcoming general elections since they are going to lose and would end up misbehaving.

In response to that, the NDC Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo at a Walk organized in honor of the NDC Flagbearer, John Mahama at Kwahu-Mpreaso also replied to deal with Bryan Acheampong, should the NDC win and the NPP attempt not to hand over power to the NDC.

George Opare Addo also warned the Ghana Police Service, the Electoral Commission, and other stakeholders not to dare to try and do anything in favor of the ruling government on the day of the elections, since every vote cast by the electorate will be counted and accounted for.

He said the NDC is well ready and prepared to win the 2024 general election and hence they won’t sit aloof and allow the NPP to overrule them at all, adding that they are ready to face the NPP squarely on the day of the elections.

Meanwhile, the NDC called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest and prosecute the MP for comments the party described as reckless and treasonable.

The Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, in his address said regardless of the stance taken by the NPP, the NDC will not underplay the role of God in the 2024 elections.

He said the NDC is unfazed by Bryan Acheampong’s claim.

-BY Daniel Bampoe