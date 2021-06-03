Andrew Of Keche Fame Loses Father

Keche Andrew

Hiplife artiste, Keche Andrew, a member of Keche music group, has announced the death of his beloved father, Peter Cudjoe, who died on May 21 after a short illness.

Keche Andrew disclosed to BEATWAVES that preparations are far advanced to give his departed father a befitting burial.

The late Peter Cudjoe, BEATWAVES learnt, was a good pillar to Keche while he was alive. He was reported to have been very useful in shaping the music career of Keche Andrew with priceless advice and care.

Taking to Instagram, Keche Andrew posted a song on his page paying tribute to his father, Peter Cudjoe, who passed on May 21.

In the tribute, he reminisced the times he spent with his father. Describing his father as a brave man, Andrew said he will be lonely in the world after his father’s death.

The singer is also seen showing off a tattoo he got in honour of his late father in the video.

Andrew added that his father’s death was a big blow to his family and all loved ones. But, he also admitted it was an inevitable journey every person will embark on someday.