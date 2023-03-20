Angel Broadcasting Network Gets New CEO

The former Marketing Director of Adonko Company Limited, a subsidiary of Angel Group of Companies, has been appointed acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

Vincent Opare has been tasked with the responsibility to champion the development and enhancement of the company’s strategic plan for achieving results.

He replaces immediate-past CEO, Samuel Kofi Acheampong, who currently heads Angel FM, Kumasi as General Manager.

He was unveiled on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the company’s corporate office within the Airport enclave in Accra in a meeting which saw senior staff, heads of departments and management of various stations under the ABN brand as well as Philip Ofori Asante, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Angel Group of Companies.

The company also appointed former Marketing Manager, Patrick Bismark Mensah, as Director of Operations, ABN.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, the Founder and President of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, pointed out that his decision to reform the leadership of the company stems from the resolve of the Board of Directors, to chart a new direction for the brand to compete and maintain its standards in the media space in Ghana.

In his acceptance speech, the newly appointed CEO thanked the board of directors and the founder for reposing trust in him to steer the affairs of the company.

He outlined plans to “review the operation of the system to make it more robust for income generation, cutting down on waste amidst reducing the cost to acceptable levels, and improving on working conditions to bring out the best in talent hired.”

By Vincent Kubi