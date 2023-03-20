Actor Lance Reddick Dead

American actor Lance Reddick, known for his roles in major TV series like HBO’s ‘The Wire,’ Fox’s ‘Fringe’ and films like ‘John Wick’, died of natural causes Friday morning, Variety reported.

He was 60. He was found dead at his Studio City home in Los Angeles Friday morning, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

In the upcoming ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ which is set to release in theatres on March 24, Reddick reprises his role as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York City who appeared in all four entries.

Charon worked alongside Keanu Reeve’s un-retired hitman, notably looking after John’s new dog in the second instalment and joining in on the gun-toting action in the third movie.

Reddick was also slated to appear in the upcoming ‘Ballerina’ spinoff, starring Ana de Armas.