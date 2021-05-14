Angela Bamford Debuts New Show Soon

Angela Bamford

TV host, Angela Bamford, is set to outdoor a new entertainment and lifestyle show, with Africans the target audience.

After a brief hiatus to rejuvenate and cook up the best dish for the whole of Africa, the sought-after screen goddess is finally out with the most eagerly waited show yet. The ‘Angela Bamford Show’ will start airing on our screens soon.

The show is anticipated to be one of the most widely circulated productions to come out of Africa due to its telecast on prime channels and media across the whole African continent, the Carribean, parts of Europe as well as the UK.

On Thursday, she released a snippet for the show as well as outdoored her website theangelabamford.com.

“After months of hard work, sweat and tears, my lovechild. @theangelabamfordshow is set for screens across the world. Glory be to Yahweh. A huge thank you to @sekbi_bogolan

Please follow @theangelabamfordshow @crossculturemedia or visit my website for more. Thank you,” she said on Thursday when she announced the show on Instagram.

By Francis Addo