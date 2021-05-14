Assemblyman Fights Mosquitoes

Ernest Okai during the cleanup exercise

THE ASSEMBLYMAN for Asafo Electoral Area in Kumasi, Ernest Okai, has vowed to get rid of filth in his electoral area to stop the breeding of mosquitoes.

In line with this plan, he has instituted a monthly cleanup exercise in his area so that fatal diseases like malaria would be reduced in the area.

During the ninth edition of the cleanup exercise, held at Asafo Baya Kasoa aka (BB), the assemblyman, who was leading by example, was seen desilting choked gutters.

Mr. Okai, who is a journalist working with TV3 in Kumasi, said it was important that he personally led the cleanup exercise to motivate the residents to join the effort.

“Mosquitoes are very dangerous to human beings, but they can only survive in filthy areas so if we keep our surroundings clean then we shall be safe,” he said.

The Asafo Assemblyman assured that he would continue to lead his people to make Asafo look clean, urging his fellow assemblymen to also join the fight to ensure proper sanitation in the country.

He said the country expends a lot of money annually to fight diseases like malaria, which is caused mainly by mosquitoes, so mosquitoes should be eliminated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi