AngloGold Ashanti Grabs 2 Awards

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine featured prominently at the 2nd Edition of the Ghana Business Awards.

The mining giant was adjudged overall winner for Excellence in Health, Safety and Environment Quality (HSEQ) award whiles the Managing Director, Eric Asubonteng received the Excellence in Business award.

The recognition for the HSEQ award was for the mines adherence to regulations, sustainability, operational excellence, innovation in the areas of safety, health and environment across since the inception of the Obuasi Redevelopment Project early this year.

This year’s awards ceremony was held on Friday, 25th October 2019, in Accra, under the theme: “Driving Corporate Entrepreneurship via Industry Academia Partnership”.

The Excellence in Business award was for the exemplary leadership demonstrated by the Managing Director for successfully leading the mine through its Care and Maintenance, Relaunch and Redevelopment Stages preparing for its first gold pour by end of year.

Mr. Asubonteng was positive the awards were in recognition of the good leadership and team work being exhibited on the Obuasi mine and would motivate them to continue to forge ahead and propel them towards its first gold pour in December this year.

He said since the reopening of the Obuasi mine, they have demonstrated track record of consistently creating shared value for their Communities and all stakeholders whiles maintaining operational excellence.

The Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious awards programme that recognises and rewards individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector in Ghana.

BY DGN Online