Dormzy Grabs Top Award

Ms Adiza Alhassan,C.E.O Dormzy Beauty Parlor displaying her trophy

The Chief Executive Officer of the Dormzy Beauty Parlor, Ms. Adiza Alhassan, has been honored with the Nima Excellence Award for her role in transforming the beauty industry within the Accra Metropolis.

The award was to unite the Zongo communities across the boundaries of Ghana, to honor individuals and organizations who have excelled in the various field of endeavors for the good of the country.

Speaking in an interview, Madam Adiza expressed her delight for the recognition saying, “I am very grateful that, my humble effort for ladies within the communities has been duly recognized.”

She added “The facial aesthetics does not only bring and expresses one’s beauty but has a psychological edge. “Nice make-ups ,foot care ,nail manicures,

aromatherapy and many other beauty services gives women all the confidence and self-esteem needed for parties and big occasions ‘’ she observed.”

Established in 2016, the Nima Excellence Award is gradually giving an awesome narrations about Nima and Zongos in general.

And with Zongos, having one of the largest diaspora groups in Europe and America, has the potential to promote the Zongos and Ghana to the international world, for tourism attraction.

Many, within and across Ghana notable USA,UK Germany, Canada, Italy etc , picked various categories of the award-forms, stating their efforts for the community , and why they should be given the converted honor.

The executive founder for the Nima Excellence award Ibrahim Alhassan, praised the recipients, and thanked nominees for their contribution towards the community, adding that his outfit is strategizing procedures for those living abroad to apply for the award .

Founded in Nima, The Dormzy Beauty Parlor, has become a household name in training and giving opportunities for young girls to make them self-sufficient and economically independent.