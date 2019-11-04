Civil Service Week Reinstituted

Mr. Agyekum-Dwamena (fourth from right) with Chief Directors of the various Ministries

The Office of the Head of Civil Service has reinstituted the Civil Service Week Celebration after more than a decade of non-observation.

The week-long celebration which begins on Tuesday 5th November 2019, is to among others, improve interactions between the public and policymakers and identify potential areas of collaboration for the development of the country.

It will also give the Civil Service the opportunity to enhance its image as well as recognize employees for their dedicated and selfless service to the people of Ghana.

Head of the Civil Service, Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena, speaking at the press launch of the celebration themed: “Improving Service Delivery to Promote Ghana Beyond Aid,” lamented the lack of recognition of, and appreciation for the contribution of the Civil Service and its workers to the socio-economic development of the country.

“This has been partly the result of a lack of credible information in the public about the role and contributions of the Civil Service to national development.”

It is the reason why strengthening the Civil Service Citizen interface has been given a primary place during the Civil Service Week Celebration, ,” he said.

The Head of the Civil Service further observed that the Civil Service is undergoing technological transformation as it evolves into a modernized public service that is responsive to the needs of citizens.

“The on-line recruitment system was successfully launched this year with over 4,700 applicants writing the graduate entrance examination,” he added.

Mr. Agyekum-Dwamena further noted that plans are far advanced to institutionalize a Bureaucracy Lab to enhance the research and analytical capability of the Civil and Public Services.

The Lab according to him will serve as a hub for promoting research, data and e-transformation through collecting, digitizing, and harmonizing data on a routine basis for improved management and service delivery.

Activities

The Civil Service will hold a public lecture on Tuesday 5th November, 2019 at the National Theater for all civil Servants.

Topics to be addressed includes; Performance Improvement: Embracing Digitization & Innovation in the Civil Service; Improved Pension Scheme for Ghana: Discussions on a productive Civil Service work life and preparation to retirement; and The 17th December National Referendum: The Role of Citizens.

This will be followed by an open day and citizen’s engagement on Wednesday, 6th November 2019.

On Thursday 7th November 2019, there will be a clean-up exercise at the Ministries Agencies and Departments and Health Screening for Civil Servants.

On Friday, 8th November, 2019 there will be a thanksgiving prayer for Christians and Muslims as well as the hosting of the Civil Service Awards Night.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri