VOLTA REGION: Prez Akufo-Addo Gets Rousing Welcome At Tsito (VIDEO)

President Nana Akufo-Addo is in the Volta Region for a two-day tour from Monday.

Arriving in the region on Sunday, the President made a stop at Tsito, a town about half an hour drive from the regional capital, Ho, where he was welcomed by a cheerful crowd and New Patriotic Party faithfuls who displayed party paraphernalia and sang praises to him.

“Even Mr President was not expecting this as he entered Volta today. But Tsito stopped him for an unscheduled welcome,” Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah wrote on Facebook.

Watch the Video below