Fulani Students To Get Cuba Scholarships

Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has requested from the leadership of Fulani community in Ghana for some Fulani students to be trained and given full scholarships to pursue medicine in Cuba.

“His Excellency the Vice President Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia has asked me to announce his scholarship for the Zongo and Inner city students which include Fulanis,” she said.

She revealed this during her address at the 8th Annual Du’a (Prayers) of the Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana at Tamale in the Northern Region.

Samira Bawumia encouraged the Fulanis to take full advantage of the Free SHS initiative by the government to educate their children, adding that education was the surest way to empowerment and development.

The Second Lady applauded the peaceful coexistence of Fulanis and other communities in Ghana and encouraged more tolerance among the peoples of Ghana.

She noted that her duty was to serve Ghana.

Meanwhile, she donated GH¢ 10,000 to the Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana.

The General Secretary of the Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana, Yakubu Musah Barry said the issue of education should be looked at as a necessity for development especially among the Fulanis.

“Fulanis are nomadic in nature and spend a great deal of time herding their livestock, though this may seem economically helpful, it shouldn’t be the only focus of our people,” he noted

He pleaded with parents to take full advantage of the free SHS and other educational interventions in Ghana and educate their wards.

“Failure to educate our children is a faluire to obey Allah’s commandment which will render our children ignorant and destitute,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale