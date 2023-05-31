AngloGold Intrusion: 7 Illegal Miners Rescued, Mission Underway

Seven out of some approximately hundred illegal miners who intruded the AngloGold Ashanti underground mining pit have been arrested after they willingly came out from the main exit point.

Several others are still in the pit for fear of being arrested and assaulted by the security.

Authorities including the security agencies are making frantic efforts to rescue supposedly trapped miners.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the illegal miners were pleading that the security personnel should leave the exit points so that they could come out.

It appears the illegal miners would prefer rather be in the underground pit than come out and be arrested.

In a press release issued on May 30, AngloGold Ashanti Ghana said it is aware of the reports, but emphasizes that no person underground has been confined in any way, and any unauthorized person is encouraged to leave the mine at any time.

The statement went on to say that the company has notified the relevant authorities and is working closely with public security services.

According to the company, the mine’s management team has fortified the area and is ensuring that only authorized personnel can access underground work areas.

The company indicated that the safety and security of employees and community members remain the top priority, and the company is ready to provide any assistance required by the authorities in ensuring the safe exit of unauthorized persons.

“The intrusion of illegal miners into underground areas is a significantly dangerous activity, and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana is taking measures to prevent it.”

The company urges anyone who is not authorized to be underground to leave immediately through the exit points where public security personnel are standing by.

By Vincent Kubi