NPP Opens Nomination For Assin North By-Election

Justin Frimpong Kodua

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set today, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as date for the opening of nomination for the upcoming Assin North by-election.

The decision was taken at its Steering Committee (SC) meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 where the timelines for holding the parliamentary primary was announced.

Nominations are to close on Thursday June 1, 2023 while the election has been slated for Wednesday June 7, 2023.

According to a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua and sighted by DGN Online, “The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election which would be made available to stakeholders. However, Nomination Forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase.”

This follows a letter from the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah informing the Electoral Commission (EC) of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency.

“I, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament do hereby formally notify you of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency necessitated by the Judgement of the Supreme Court dated 17th May, 2023,” the letter to the EC read in parts.

In November 2020, a group calling itself ‘Concerned Citizens of Assin North petitioned the Electoral Commission in the Central Region to withdraw the candidature of Mr. Quayson, arguing that he oweed allegiance to Canada.

James Gyakye Quayson, who stood on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress as its parliamentary candidate in the Assin North constituency for the 2020 polls got 17,498 votes representing (55.21%) while Abena Durowaa Mensah, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate had 14,193 representing (44.79%).

Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, a teacher and resident of Yamoransa in the Central Region, subsequently filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court after the election seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson as the MP for Assin North.

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region upheld Mr. Akomah-Nimfah’s request and declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision declared the election of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North as null, void and unconstitutional.

The panel of seven presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, said the election of James Quayson when he owed allegiance to a country other than Ghana is “inconsistent with the constitution and violates Article 94(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana 1992.”

By Vincent Kubi