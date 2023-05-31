I’ll Win NPP Primary, Break The 8- Bawumia Declares

In a recent meeting with NPP supporters in Hohoe in the Volta Region, Vice President Bawumia announced his intention to run for the flagbearership race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) set for November 2023.

Dr Bawumia, who has been publicly silent on his ambition until his recent meeting with the Majority Caucus, expressed his appreciation for the support of the party’s supporters and confidently stated that he will win the race.

He told the delegates that “We are going to break the 8,” referring to the two-term limit for presidents in Ghana. “First of all, we are going to file for the flagbearership [race], which I’m going to do, win the flagbearership, break the 8, and go to Jubilee House. That is what I’m going to do.”

This announcement marks a significant development in the NPP’s internal politics, as the party prepares for the upcoming presidential elections in 2024.

Dr. Bawumia on Tuesday May 30, 2023 picked his nomination forms at the party’s headquarters through his campaign team members, Sammi Awuku, Fred Oware and Ayisi Boateng.

Dr. Bawumia’s decision to pick up nomination forms is seen as a significant move, as he is widely considered to be one of the frontrunners in the race.

In recent weeks, Dr. Bawumia has been busy crisscrossing the country, meeting with party executives and engaging with grassroots supporters as well as opinion leaders.

Observers say that Dr. Bawumia’s campaign has been focused on his record of delivering on key government programs, such as the One-District-One-Factory initiative and the Planting for Food and Jobs program.

In a recent interview, Bawumia emphasized the importance of unity within the party, stating that “we need to come together as a party and focus on the common goal of winning the 2024 general elections.”

The vice president was picking forms after

former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, through his agents picked his forms on May 29.

Other candidates who have already picked their nomination forms include former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimo, and economist and former minister, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.

The remaining potential candidates are former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and former Minister of Railways, Joe Ghartey.

The primary election will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Dr Bawumia has been championing the government’s digitalization agenda to spur economic growth, and he is widely respected for his economic prowess and ability to articulate government policies.

His experience in economic management and his public profile as a vocal advocate for the NPP’s policies are expected to be key factors in his campaign.

The NPP’s flag bearer race is set to be a closely watched contest, with many expecting a competitive and dynamic race that will shape the party’s future direction.

By Vincent Kubi