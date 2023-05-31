I Don’t Charge To Perform At Churches– MOG

Gospel musician, MOG Music has revealed that he does not do free shows but he doesn’t extend that to the church.

According to him, whenever he performs at the church he doesn’t charge.

MOG Music disclosed this on Cape Coast-based Property FM, when he revealed how much he charges for shows outside of the church.

“To perform at a show, if it’s a corporate event, our bill is between Gh¢100,000, a company doing a programme, and you want MOG to honour the occasion.

“When let’s say the pastor invites me to perform at a church, my rule about churches is that I don’t charge to perform at churches,” he indicated.

“So you talk to my manager and let my manager know how much you are willing to pay, and then we can work out something about it, then we come and minister for you,” he explained.