I Have Never Cheated On My Husband-Stephanie Benson

Songstress Stephanie Benson says she is never cheated on her husband, John Benson in their marriage of over 34 years.

According to her, she is never looked the way of another man.

Speaking in a live discussion with her followers, she explained that she is loyal to her husband because he knows how to treat a woman.

“John knows how to woo a woman. When a man gets up early to make you breakfast, when he calls you before coming home or comes home one hour early just because he misses you; that’s what John has been doing all these years. He knows how to get my attention, and makes me want him. He makes me feel like I wanna be there, he is the reason I am playful and happy,” she said.

She continued that she had advances from wild and luxurious men but she never gave in because John is her ultimate choice. She, therefore, sees him as her trophy.

According to her, her husband trusts her to the extent that he reads messages of the expensive offers thrown at her, and they laugh it off.

The icing on the cake for her is not his wealth, but their sexual connection and constant intercourse even after five children.

On what has kept the fire of their love burning, she listed peace, understanding, commitment, and communication.

“Let’s not let our minds get carried away. Instead of making assumptions, have a chat. Make your man feel welcome when he comes home. When your partner is not in a good mood, that’s okay, let it be.

Follow your instincts when it alerts you about your partner. Never fail to address your issues immediately; don’t let air over it, ask strictly but don’t go attacking. Be a great listener and learn to forgive and let go. To eliminate quarrels, be calm and rational,” she advised couples who want last long their relationship.

Stephanie Benson and John Benson, have been married for over three decades now. They have since had five children; three daughters and two sons.