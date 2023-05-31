I Will Not Reject National Award – AY

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, has been reacting to critics of a national honour conferred on him by the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

In an Instagram post on Monday, he expressed excitement about the award, saying, “I’m indeed happy to be listed amongst individuals adding value to the country in all spheres of human endeavour.”

He disclosed that he was awarded the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) cadre.

Reacting to those who had asked him to reject the national honour, AY said he will not reject the award because it is clearly “a national honour” and the nation is “bigger and more important than any president or political party awarding it.”

He added: “My allegiance is to a country where I have contributed my own quota, and I am more than happy to be rewarded by the same nation.”

Nigeria’s Dailypost reported that the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs announced 339 prominent Nigerians as recipients of the 2023 national honours on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Famous singer Davido and ace filmmaker Kunle Afolayan were some of the entertainers who made the list.