Angola Coach Taunts Ghana

Angola head coach, Pedro Goncalves, is optimistic his side will prevail over their Ghanaian counterparts in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Luanda today.

To him, a win over Ghana will honour Angola on their home soil.

The Black Stars hope to maintain their one percent chance of qualifying should Sudan lose their penultimate game against Niger.

Ghana must win today’s game and last one against Niger in Accra, and hope Sudan lose both of theirs to qualify.

Goncalves said his team will play for the badge and will not do Ghana any favours.

“We’re in a good moment. We go into games with the mindset to beat the opponent, honour our country, and enjoy the match,” he told Ghana Sports Page.

He added, “This is our philosophy, and we will be brave on the pitch and try to beat one of Africa’s best on Friday.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum