Nzemahene Declares Support For Bawumia

Nana Akwasi Nkansah Boadu

The chiefs and people of Agric Nzema in the Kwadaso Constituency, Nana Akwasi Nkansah Boadu have declared their open support for the candidature of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the December 7 polls.

They believe he is the best among the rest.

Speaking at a stakeholders engagement at Agric Nzema in the Kwadaso Constituency during Dr. Bawumia’s tour of the Constituency, the respected Chief said, “We know what has gone on in this country before; we slept in darkness for close to four years. Ghanaians have not forgotten.”

But since President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia came to power almost eight years ago, he said they have kept the power and lights on.

Apart from that, he said, “We have seen other things they have been able to do including the Free SHS, Ghana Card, Agenda 111, restoration of trainee teacher and trainee nurses allowance, and a host of others I cannot even mention.”

“If its roads, its roads; if its schools, its school; if its health, its health”, he said in praise of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

For Nana Nkansah Boadu, “what excites myself and my fellow chiefs is his humility.”

That, he said was evident in the fact that “wherever he goes, you can tell that he was brought up from a home.”

“So Ghanaians, we should not let such a gem go because had I known as they say it always comes at last.

Our elders say any man doing something good deserves a push or commendation and Alhaji Bawumia is the only Vice President in the history of Ghana you cannot tag with any issue of corruption”, he extolled Dr Bawumia’s virtues.

Even though he admitted to the fact that chiefs are not permitted to do politics in Ghana, the Agric Nzemahene said, “But I can tell you that oftentimes the chief knows what is good. So even if chiefs don’t do politics, when you see something good, you must say it.”

“These are the people who deserve our support to help develop the country because we believe that any good course is worthy of support, so myself and all the chiefs here have decided to throw our support”, he declared, whilst noting with emphasis “I can say it on authority that everyone will vote for him because we won’t let a good thing go away.”

“I know on 7th December he is the one God will crown him the king”, Nana Nkansah Boadu declared.

Dr. Bawumia could not help thanking the chiefs and people of Kwadaso including the Imams, Zongo chiefs, and Christian leaders enough for the declaration of support which he said was indicative of the confidence reposed in him.

He, therefore, gave them his word not to disappoint them when he becomes President, with an assurance to deliver on the promises he has made to Ghanaians.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Kwadaso, Ashanti region