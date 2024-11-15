Bantama’s Show Of Force

The Bantama Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday evening gave an indication of what it would do come December 7 when the country goes to the polls Thursday evening.

This was when Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia went there to campaign.

Dr Bawumia who is the Flagbearer of the ruling NPP had gone there from a similar campaign in the Atwima Mponua and Kwadaso constituencies.

By the time he got to the famous Abrepo Junction en route to Ohwim where he was scheduled to have a stakeholders engagement, the entire traffic intersection had already been taken over by hordes of party supporters amidst drumming and dancing, stalling vehicular movement.

Policemen on duty had a tough time clearing the road for the Vice President and members of his campaign team to pass.

At Ohwim, the situation was no different from what existed at Abrepo Junction, with the venue besieged by party faithfuls who were literally falling over themselves upon seeing Bawumia’s ‘Possibilities’ bus approach with chants of ‘It Is Possible’ whilst doing the number one sign.

Speaker after speaker heaped the praises of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led NPP government for the implementation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy which they said has come a major relieve for parents.

From there, the NPP leader went to inspect and commission a call center set up by the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and parliamentary candidate for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye and proceeded to Kokoase where a massive crowd had anxiously been waiting for his arrival for the community/youth connect.

It was there that Dr. Bawumia commended the constituents for remaining loyal and committed to the NPP.

He also assured of his government’s commitment to develop Ghana’s infrastructure to unprecedented levels and provide jobs to the teeming Ghanaian youth.

He therefore charged Ghanaians to vote for the NPP on December 7 to ensure continuity.

From Charles Takyi-Boadu, Abrepo, Kumasi