Bawumia Gives Mahama Last Chance

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has given ex-President John Mahama one more opportunity to come and defend none but his record.

He says it is not enough for Mahama who is the Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to hide behind the cloak of shame and be throwing empty tantrums.

Dr. Bawumia who is the Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has therefore dared the former President to a debate to compare the records of the two administrations.

Addressing mammoth crowds at New Edubiase, Adansi Asokwa, and Fomena constituencies in the Ashanti region yesterday, he said,“Mahama and the NDC claim to have performed better than us and I dared him to a debate for all Ghanaians to know who is telling the truth, but he chickened out.”

With just about three weeks to general election, Dr. Bawumia has therefore given former President Mahama yet another opportunity to come and not only defend his record but to tell Ghanaians what better things he will do if elected President and not the empty promise of 24-hour economy and ‘nkokɔ nkitinkiti’.

He wondered how long Mahama would continue to run away from the much-anticipated debate and not come out to redeem his image.

“It wasn’t too long after assuming power and Mahama came to tell Ghanaians that they had finished chewing the meat and all that was left was the dry bones.

Because it was left with bones, even the supply of common chalk to schools was a problem, we slept in darkness for four years, the teacher trainee allowance was canceled, the nursing trainee allowance was canceled, the National Ambulance Service collapsed, the National Health Insurance Scheme and several others collapsed”, he recalled.

He, therefore, wondered why “today the same man says he wants to come back and asking Ghanaians to vote for him”, whilst asking rhetorically “Do you want him to come back?” to a big ‘no!’ response from the crowd.

That, he said was because “since we [referring to they in the NPP] came to power almost eight years ago, we have done better in every sector than Mahama and the NDC.

“We have created more jobs, we have built more roads, we have built more schools, we have built more airports, we have built more hospitals, we have built more AstroTurfs, we have built more sports facilities, we have built more fish landing sites, we have built more courts, we have built more public libraries, we have built more sanitation facilities, we have done more Zongo development”, he touted their achievements, whilst asking rhetorically “so what does he want to come and do.”

The NPP Flagbearer said, “I’ve openly challenged him to come and tell Ghanaians just one thing he did when he was President and he has not been able to say it.”

“Is he bringing back the dumsor, the Guinea fowls that fly to Burkina, or his latest addition ‘nkokɔ nkitinkiti?” he wondered, throwing the entire gathering into uncontrollable laughter.

From Charles Takyi-Boadu, Adansi Asokwa