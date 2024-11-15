Nii Noi Cuts Sod for AstroTurf Construction In Adabraka

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey is joined by the Nii Tetteh Adjabeng in a symbolic sod-turning act while other dignitaries watch on.

THE 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has turned the sod for the construction of an astroturf at the Nii Amugi Avenue School in Adabraka, Accra.

This comes after several calls to authorities including the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings by community leaders for the construction of a sports facility to enhance the development of sports in the area.

Being a predominantly footballing community, having seen the likes of Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan, former captains of the senior national team, as well as other Black Stars key players such as Derek Boateng play their football in the area at some point during their formative years, the construction of an astroturf comes as a welcome news for the community, especially for the sports lovers.

It is also worth noting that the area, Adabraka, plays host to the headquarters of Ghana’s only intercontinental football club, the Accra Hearts of Oak, telling of how dear football is to residents of the area.

At a brief ceremony on Wednesday, the parliamentary candidate, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, running on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed his fulfillment at having seen the project set in motion, especially after so many years of calls for such a facility but stressed on the importance of having the project completed in time for use by the community.

“I am very happy [that the project has kickstarted], but I will be extremely happy when the astroturf is completed, and all the other renovation works, for us to hand it back to the municipality and the community”, he said.

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey added that though the astroturf was part of his plan after adopting the school as a development facilitator, it was also part of the government’s larger initiative to encourage sports among the youth in Ghana.

Present at the sod-turning ceremony were the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Klottey Korle Municipal Assembly (KoKMa), Nii Adjei Tawiah; the Adabraka Atukpai Mantse, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng; and the Headmaster for the school,Moses Agbanyo among other key personalities.

*Other Interventions*

The construction of the astroturf is not the only key intervention undertaken by Valentino Nii Noi Nortey.

Though not yet the MP for the area, he has undertaken several key policies aimed at bettering the lives and living conditions of residents in the area. Chief among them is his Nii Noi ‘Hewale’ Insurance card – an insurance cover that provides free health care for residents in selected health facilities across the country.

Other areas in which he has implemented key projects also include education, where he has offered a number of scholarships to students in and outside the area; talent and sports development through his Nii Noi Nortey Talent Hunt Project; sanitation and hygiene; as well as business support and entrepreneurship.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio