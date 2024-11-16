NPP Germany Branch Chairman Hails Bawumia’s Digitalization Agenda

Felix Yamoah, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Germany branch, has enthusiastically endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitalization agenda, describing it as a transformative force for Ghana’s economy.

In an interview with DGN Online, Mr. Yamoah emphasized that digitalization is crucial for a 24-hour economy, enabling businesses to operate around the clock.

He praised Dr. Bawumia’s vision, citing the digitalization of government services as a key driver of economic growth.

Mr. Yamoah’s comments came after presenting essential materials, including football jerseys, motorbikes, and solar lamps, to the NPP National Headquarters for six adopted constituencies in the Central Region.

The NPP Germany branch chairman highlighted the significance of digitalization in creating a conducive business environment, particularly in the wake of global economic challenges.

He noted that Ghana’s economic crisis is not isolated, citing Germany’s own economic struggles, including an $80 billion deficit last year.

Mr. Yamoah commended the NPP government’s priorities, particularly in education, citing the Free SHS policy, which has benefited 5.7 million children.

He contrasted this with the NDC’s alleged lack of clarity on economic policies, including the 24-hour economy concept.

Organizer

Nana Benyin Enninful, the NPP Germany Organizer, also urged Ghanaians to reject John Mahama’s presidential bid, citing his lack of innovative solutions for the country’s development.

Benny Enninful emphasized that Mahama’s previous tenure as Vice President and President yielded no significant accomplishments, whereas Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, has implemented over 33 policies.

He highlighted Ghana’s economic rebound after COVID-19, with over 2.6 million jobs created, as a testament to Bawumia’s effective leadership.

He also attributed the country’s progress to Bawumia’s vision, ensuring Ghana gets back on the path of development.

The NPP organizer further criticized Mahama’s “24-hour economy” promise, saying it lacks clarity and conviction.

He challenged John Mahama to debate Bawumia and explain his policies to Ghanaians.

He argued that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has already implemented a 24-hour economy through initiatives like mobile money interoperability and social services available at citizens’ fingertips.

He concluded that Ghana needs an upgrade, not a reset and that Bawumia’s leadership is essential for the country’s continued progress.

He emphasized that electing Mahama would be a step backward, urging Ghanaians to reject him in the December 7, 2024, elections.

Women’s Organizer

A Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the NPP, who received the items on behalf of the National Women’s Organizer expressed gratitude to the NPP Germany branch for their generous donation, pledging to utilize the resources effectively.

-BY Daniel Bampoe