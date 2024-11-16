EC Recalls Ballot Papers For Volta, Ahafo Regions Over Serial Numbers Error

Samuel Tettey

In a move to ensure the integrity of Ghana’s upcoming elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced plans to reprint all ballot papers distributed to the Volta and Ahafo Regions due to incorrect serial numbers.

This decision was made during an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Friday November 15, 2024.

The issue came to light after concerns were raised regarding the serialization of ballot papers for the two regions.

According to Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of Operations at the Electoral Commission, the printing of the ballot papers had gone smoothly, but the serialization of numbers on the papers had posed a challenge.

Background

The EC had initially distributed the ballot papers, but upon reviewing the serialization, discrepancies were found.

To address this, the EC deployed teams to the printing house to correct the anomalies.

After careful consideration, the commission decided to recall the ballot papers for both regions.

Reprinting of Ballot Papers

The EC has entrusted Buck and Acts Commercials with the task of reprinting the presidential and parliamentary ballot papers for the Volta and Ahafo Regions.

This move aims to restore the integrity of the electoral process and prevent any potential disputes or controversies.

Reactions

The decision to reprint the ballot papers demonstrates the EC’s commitment to ensuring the credibility and transparency of the electoral process.

This move is expected to bolster public trust and confidence in the upcoming elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe