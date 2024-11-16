Police Declare Obuasi NDC Goons Wanted For Threatening EC

In a disturbing escalation of pre-election tensions, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a group of individuals identifying themselves as the “NDC Youth of Obuasi” after they appeared in a viral video threatening violence ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

The video, which has sparked widespread concern, shows the group, clad in National Democratic Congress (NDC) branded paraphernalia, vowing to take the law into their own hands if the Electoral Commission declares the election in favour of any party other than the NDC.

The NDC goons are threatening deaths to the EC officials or other political leaders outside the NDC saying that they are not afraid of death.

This incident is not an isolated one.

The NDC has a history of violent threats and attacks, particularly during election periods.

In a statement, the police have condemned the behavior of the Obuasi NDC Youth, stating that it constitutes the offense of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, contrary to section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

An active operation is underway to apprehend the individuals and ensure they face justice.

With Ghana’s elections just 21 days away, tensions are running high, as the country is set to choose its next President and Members of Parliament on December 7.

However, the Ghana Police Service has urged the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity.

-BY Daniel Bampoe