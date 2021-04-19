Angry Member Fights GHAMRO

An aggrieved member of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Kwasi Owusu, has filed a writ at the high court seeking to place an injunction on GHAMRO’s extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for today, April 19 at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Kumasi.

The plaintiff, who is a registered member of GHAMRO, in his statement of claim, averred that the extra-ordinary general meeting being organised by GHAMRO constitutes a clear breach of the organisation’s constitution.

He argues that whilst members of the organisation were awaiting official response from the Electoral Commission and the Attorney General, the defendants and some members of the old board began arrangements to hold an extra-ordinary general meeting.

The plaintiff avers that on April 10, 2021, Abraham Adjetey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GHAMRO together with the previous board chairman and previous second vice chairman were seen publicising the said extra-ordinary general meeting on Accra-based UTV.

According to the plaintiff, notices of the said meeting have equally been communicated through text messages to the members of the organisation by the defendants, with the scheduled date for the meeting being Monday, April 19, 2021.

The plaintiff further avers that the reference to purported members who requested for the said meeting in the notice is suspicious as the plaintiff and the other aggrieved members are unaware of any such written request from at least thirty members of the organisation.

He states that the calling for an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) by the defendants is contrary to the requirements of the constitutions of GHAMRO and a clear attempt by same to sabotage the upcoming election of new members to the board of the organisation.

The plaintiff avers that indeed the issued notice for the said EGM does not state the specific business for which the meeting has been called, which is contrary to Article 6.7 of the constitution of GHAMRO.

He further states that the EGM is an unlawful attempt by the defendant to elect an interim board to dissolve the election committee thereby usurping the will of the members of the organisation and manipulate the election of new board in favour of certain members.

The plaintiff states that to this end, aggrieved members of the organisation issued a letter on April 12, 2021 to the Inspector General of Police alerting same to the unlawfulness of the said meeting and further seeking help from the police to restrain the meeting being held.

The plaintiff however, states that unless restrained by an order of the honourable court, the defendants will continue to carry out various acts of breaches against the constitution of GHAMRO, and thereby infringe upon the rights of the plaintiff and all other aggrieved members, to have working for their organisation a non-compromised and well-functioning board of directors.

By George Clifford Owusu