Juventus Champs League Hopes In Jeopardy

Juventus’ hopes of Champions League qualification are under threat after they slumped to defeat at Atalanta.

Ruslan Malinovsky’s deflected 86th-minute shot flew past a wrong-footed Wojciech Szczesny to win it for the home side, who leapfrog Juventus into third place in Serie A.

They are just two points behind AC Milan in second who beat Genoa earlier.

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus side could drop to fifth if Napoli beat leaders Inter later.

The top four in Serie A will qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus struggled to break down their hosts and Alvaro Morata lacked composure with two presentable chances.

Indeed, Atalanta had been the more dangerous and seconds before his winning goal, Malinovsky’s 40-yard rocket shot had Szczesny at full stretch to turn the ball round the post.