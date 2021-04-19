Sheffield United Relegated

Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League was sealed when they lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday after a second-half goal by Willian Jose at Molineux.

The defeat left the Yorkshire club 19 points behind fourth-bottom Burnley, with a maximum of 18 up for grabs.

United finished in the top half last season on their return to the top flight but have looked relegation favourites after taking two points from their opening 17 games of this campaign.

Willian Jose’s first goal for Wolves did the damage in the 59th minute, meaning United now share the unwanted record of being relegated after 32 Premier League games set by Derby County and Huddersfield Town.

United became the first team to finish as high as ninth in the Premier League and go down the next season since Birmingham City finished ninth in 2009-10 and were then relegated.

Only Sunderland in 2005-06 and Derby in 2007-08, with 11 points, have had fewer points on the board after 32 games in a Premier League season than Sheffield United this term.

“It’s about results isn’t it,” interim manager Paul Heckingbottom told Sky Sports. “We have to go out with our head held high. I think we should have certainly got something from the game. It probably typifies our season.”

Without their star man Pedro Neto through injury, Wolves struggled to break down the Blades in the first half, with defender Willy Boly’s flick onto the crossbar as close as they came to an opener.

The goal that set the visitors on their way to relegation summed up their season. Moments after missing a glorious chance, the Blades were carved open at the back, with Willian Jose, on his 12th Premier League appearance, tapping home.