Anim Addo Is Juvenile C’ttee Vice Chairman 

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo, will continue as the Vice Chairman of the Juvenile Committee for one more year.

The Young Apostles, a Division One side president since joining the current GFA fray, has been instrumental in all aspects.

Joining the Committee is Waisu Ali, General Manager of Division One League side, Accra Cities FC. Waisu has enormous years of experience in juvenile football and will contribute a great deal of experience and expertise to the committee.

The full list of committee members comprise of Kurt E.S. Okraku- Chairman, Samuel Anim Addo – Vice Chairman, Mensah Agbovor – Member

Eugene Jacquuaye – Member

Amidu Abdulai – Member

Michael Fiaduse – Member

Waisu Ali – Member

Abubakar Kassim – Member Juvenile Committee

From The Sports Desk