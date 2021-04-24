Ghana Chinese Golfers Boss Pledges Support For Golf

Captain of Ghana Chinese Golfers Association, Mr. Wang Shu, has pledged his support for golf in the country.

He said the association would support the development of the game to an international standard and would do its best to support professional golfers and to get the youth interested and involved in the game.

The Ghana Chinese Golfers Association captain, who is also the General Manager of Giti Tire, noted that already a golf academy headed by John Mawuli – Wonders Rising Stars Golf Academy, is doing so well, and commended the leadership of the academy.

He said during this year’s Celebrity Golf Club President’s Putter competition that “The academy would continue to support both amateur and professional golfers for both local and international tournaments.

“Plans are far advanced to organise a youth competition in some few months to unearth more talents at the juvenile level. We are ready to help in this regard as well.

The President Putter competition was sponsored by Giti Tire Ghana, Ghana Chinese Golf Association, Star Times and MDV Media (air condition agents).

