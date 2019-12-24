Anin- Yeboah Shines At Vetting

Justice Anin-Yeboah

JUSTICE KWASI Anin-Yeboah, President Akufo-Addo’s nominee, emerged the overwhelming favourite of the bar and the bench during yesterday’s vetting in Parliament to succeed the outgone Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo.

The Chief Justice-nominee was subjected to intense grilling by the Appointments Committee, as the Minority members on the committee sought to question his independence on strong feelings that he was tied to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, the nominee opined that because of his high integrity at the bar and on the bench, he was proposed for the position by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) when it was about to become vacant.

According to him, when the bar proposed him to the Presidency, he was compelled to apply for the vacant position since no other member on the bench at the Supreme Court applied, which made him the unanimous and the most popular choice for the position.

The nominee appears to have high respect amongst the bar and the bench as many legal luminaries trooped to his vetting place to witness the proceedings.

The Chief Justice-nominee told the Appointments Committee that his passion as a Chief Justice would be to make Ghanaians have easy access to quality and affordable justice.

More Courts

He said he was so passionate about building courts in every corner of the country so that Ghanaians, irrespective of where they lived, could easily access justice.

He has, therefore, appealed to all metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies as well as Members of Parliament to help the Judiciary in that direction by helping to build courts with good facilities in their areas of jurisdictions so that the Judicial Service will staff those courts to dispense justice to Ghanaians.

The Chief Justice-nominee, who was grilled for about five and a half hours, was expected to be approved by Parliament by close of yesterday.

He said the Judiciary had recently recruited some magistrates and circuit judges in an attempt to facilitate easy access of justice by many Ghanaians.

He called for the retention of 50 per cent of MMDAs internally generated funds so it could be used to pay for the allowances of judicial staff anytime they threatened to go on strike.

He also appealed to the government to ensure that judges and judicial staff were well motivated so that justice delivery would be smooth.

Law School Brouhaha

On legal education in the country, the Chief Justice-designate, who is also a lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, admitted that the standards of legal education were falling and, therefore, there was the need for measures to be put in place to raise the standards and train internationally recognized lawyers in the country.

He said the standards of students being churned out from the law faculties of the universities were very horrible and would, therefore, need further checks and balances for them to be admitted into the Ghana School of Law.

Minority Concerns

The Minority members on the committee also wanted to know why in the Supreme Court decision of the 2012 election petition, his ruling in the dissenting minority was for the Electoral Commission (EC) to completely conduct new presidential elections.

He said that his ruling had been misconstrued because out of the 26,000 polling stations, 11,000 of them had election irregularities and once 15,000 polling stations had been authenticated legally, there was no way his ruling would have prescribed elections in all the 26,000 polling stations.

According to him, from those irregularities, none of the presidential candidates could have earned 50 per cent plus one vote to be declared the winner and so he thought that wholesale elections in all the 11,000 affected polling stations were appropriate.

When he was asked whether he had any legal philosophy, he said his legal philosophy was the law and the Constitution of the Republic.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr