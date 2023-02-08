Annoh-Dompreh Break Grounds For CHP Compound

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh about to break the ground

MAJORITY CHIEF Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who is also Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, has broken grounds for the construction of a CHP Compound in his area.

The move forms part of his effort to bring health care to the doorsteps of his constituents.

The MP, together with the chiefs of the Yaw Djan Community on Sunday, attended the sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of the project, which is expected to complete in 2 months.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh, in a speech, advocated for the establishment of a dedicated government health and safety authority.

He stated that “I sincerely think Ghana needs a body that will focus on the manufacturing and processing of the products before the end products are churned out.”

He said the Ghana Standards Authority and the new health and safety authority should not have conflicting roles.

He also engaged a team of doctors in the State of Tennessee, USA, to build a Christian Medical University in his constituency.

He recently organised free eye screening for the residents, 2000 of whom received free medicated spectacles, as others were given free medication for their eye problems.

The Majority Chief Whip also donated an amount of GH¢50,000 for the expansion of the Maternity Block at Nsawam Government Hospital. He further distributed over 300 wheelchairs and walkers to all the health facilities within the municipality.

In addition, he presented 10 ultramodern delivery beds to some health facilities to help child delivery and extra 30 hospital beds, all at a cost of GH¢90,000.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh recently procured 20 Ultramodern Medical Monitors for the Nsawam Government Hospital at the cost of US$20,000.

BY Daniel Bampoe