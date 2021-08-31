Annoh-Dompreh Commissions 10 ICT Centers For Constituents

The Majority Chief Whip, also Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has commissioned 10 Information Computer Technology (ICT) centres for 10 basic Schools in his constituency.

The beneficiaries schools are; Osae Djan, Adoagyiri Presby, Zongo, Nsawam Prisons, Nsawam M.A, Nsawam LA, Nsawam SDA, Nsawam Presby, Nsawam Methodist, and Nsawam Secondary Schools respectively.

Each of these schools is well equipped with 20 – modern Computers with its accessories and gadgets which forms parts of the MP’s efforts to complement the government’s plans towards ICT expansion at basic Schools Nationwide.

The Majority Chief Whip at the commissioning explained that the study of computer and information technology was relevant to modern courses, and expressed the hope that the project would help change the educational direction of the municipality, and also improve the performance of students.

The Nsawam/ Adoagyiri MP said that he has collaborated with the Mobile Telecommunications networks that’s MTN and Airtel/Tigo to provide data for the beneficial schools to enhance teaching and learning in his constituency.

He said he will also commission another ten centres with a well-equipped internet connection by next year.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh noted that an ICT committee will soon be set up to have oversight responsibility for all ICT centres in his constituency to ensure that they are put to good use.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh further urged the schools especially the students to patronize the centre to stay abreast with global issues and contribute meaningfully to national issues.

The heads of the beneficiary schools expressed gratitude to the MP for his commitment to prioritizing education in the Constituency and promise to put the facility to good use.

