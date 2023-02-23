Annoh-Dompreh Honours Zito

Annoh-Dompreh (2nd R) presenting the citation to Zito (5th L)

Majority Chief Whip, also Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has honoured the head coach of the Black Satellites, Abdul Karim Zito Kabutey, with a citation for his support and contribution towards the development of football in Ghana.

The citation was presented by Frank Annoh-Dompreh to the coach, who hails from Nsawam, over the weekend at a function.

The MP, who has commenced a football league in his area, said Coach Zito has used his knowledge and experience to contribute to the success of the activities of the football league, and has also inspired many young players to become stars.

Annoh-Dompreh, after presenting the citation to the coach, also presented an undisclosed amount to him.

The coach expressed gratitude to the MP for remembering him while he is still alive.

Abdul-Karim Zito Kabutey was born on October 5, 1960 at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

He lived and schooled in Nsawam, where he attended St. Martin’s Secondary School.

He started playing football at an early age but his club career started officially as a lateral defender, specialising on the left and right wing of defence for GIHOC Stars in the early 70s.

He was nicknamed ‘Soccer Policeman’ by veteran commentator, Kwabena Yeboah, during a CAF Cup second-leg match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Semasi Club of Togo at the Kumasi Stadium.

Zito earned this nickname due to his brilliance on the day and his ability to keep Semasi’s dangerous man Abdul Razak at bay on the day.

Zito moved to Juantex FC before Asante Kotoko spotted and requested his services in 1978. Zito played for Kotoko from 1978-86 before moving to Kumapim Stars.

He was later selected to play for the Black Stars from 1980-1984.

He holds all three approved licences from CAF, that is C, B, and A. Abdul-Karim Zito brought his coaching ability to bear after qualifying the following clubs to the Ghana Premier League.

He led Kwaebibrem Stars, Feyenòord Academy the Premier League. Kumapim Stars (player/coach and Mighty Royals and FC Medeama to Division One. He also had stints with – Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, King Faisal, and B/A Stars.

He then took over from C.K. Akonnor at Dreams FC and led them to the Premier League in 2018 before winning the G8 tournament.

Before his latest appointment as Coach of Ghana U- 20, Zito held the position of Head Coach of the Black Starlets (U-17).

BY Daniel Bampoe