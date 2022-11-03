Annoh-Dompreh Leads EU Conference In Johannesburg

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh will tomorrow Friday represent the President of the Pan African Parliament in a high-level discussion with Representatives of the European Union at Johannesburg, South Africa.

The astute politician who is currently out of the country will hold discussions with the delegations on Sub-Regional Security matters, Cooperation, Energy Transition & Investments amongst other matters.

In a post on his Twitter handle, he posted “It is a rare privilege to Represent the President of the Pan African Parliament in a high level discussion with Representatives of the European Union tomorrow at Johannesburg…”

“Sub-Regional Security matters, Cooperation,Energy Transition & Investments amongst others will appear”.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh two months ago was appointed as Leader of All Special Delegation of President’s Office across Africa by Fortune Charumbire, President of the Pan African Parliament.

He was given the mandate to lead the President’s Delegation to Special Missions.

The Majority Chief Whip was honored by the new ‘Role’ assigned to him due to the confidence imposed on him by the new Pan-African Parliament President.

-BY Daniel Bampoe