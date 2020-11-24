Annor Dompreh Excels In ILGS Programme

Annor Dompreh

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam/ Adoagyiri Constituency of the Eastern Region has picked a Masters Degree in Environmental Science, Policy and Management from the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) and has also been adjudged the Best Student.

Addressing the 5th Congregation of the Institute in Accra, last Saturday, where he and 144 others graduated, he said as part of the noble institution, he took the opportunity to abreast himself with some practicalities in managing the environment since issues of the environment have always been at the heart of his academic pursuits.

According to him, he was motivated to enrol in the Environmental Science, Policy and Management Programme because he wants to be primed with the knowledge to deal with environmental issues in Ghana.

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament noted that as a legislator,he identifies the link between the Renewable Energy Act (832) and Local Government.

He urged his fellow graduands to make use of the knowledge gained in their studies by executing it in different parts of the country, so that they can propose and bring improvement in the lives of people in their communities.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, HajiaAlimaMahama, in a speech read on her behalf, announced that government will construct a new hostel complex for the institute in its Accra Campus.

She said the procurement processes have been completed and funding is expected from the District Assemblies Common Fund.

BY Daniel Bampoe