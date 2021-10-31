Another Cop Dies In Bolga Accident

One of the three surviving victims of the Policemen involved in an accident on the Walewale-Bolgatanga Highway has died.

Corporal Iddrisu Gafaru painfully joined two police officers who were reported to have died in the line of duty in a road accident.

He was among the team said to have sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The officers were said to be members of the Special Anti-Robbery Task Force responding to an emergency on the road when the incident occurred Thursday October 21, 2021 evening at Kareminga near Bolgatanga.

On Friday October 22, 2021, the Police Administration airlifted the three officers from Tamale to Accra for intensive medical care.

“Sadly, one of them, General Constable Iddrisu Gafaru who had been in critical condition passed on in the early hours of today.

“In line with the Islamic tradition, a pre-burial ceremony will be conducted today October 31, 2021 for our departed brother. May Allah grant him Jannah” according to a statement issued by the Service and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, acting Director General, Public Affairs.

Meanwhile, the two remaining officers are responding positively to treatment as the police is calling for prayer and support from the public for good health.

By Vincent Kubi