M.anifest’s ‘Madina To The Universe’ Album For November 18

Award-winning rapper M.anifest has announced his much anticipated Madina To The Universe (MTTU) album will be released on November 18, 2021.

According to him, the album was inspired by Madina – the community where he grew up.

The “No Where Cool” rapper announced on Sunday, October 31, 2021, via his Instagram and other social media platforms.

“Madina is my ‘village’ within my city,” M.anifest said in a note posted to announce the album’s release date. “A formative place for me as a child. Beyond memories it is where my mom and grandma still live, alongside colorful people and places that have shaped the window through which I see the world,” he indicated.

He added that while there have been last-minute challenges in releasing this album, “the album is better for it.”

Madina To The Universe, when released, will be M.anifest’s fifth full-length album.