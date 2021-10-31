Bulldog Thanks President Akufo-Addo For Dropping Threat Charges Against Him

Artiste manager Bulldog is expressing gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his decision not to pursue the case in which he publicly threatened the President on national television.

According to him, he is most thankful to the president for the gesture.

In January 2021, bulldog who is known in real life as Lawrence Asiamah Hanson was quoted to have said on UTV that, ‘the President will not finish his tenure and that he will run away if he failed to pay customers of Menzgold their deposits.’

“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” he said in a viral social media video from his UTV interview.

He was subsequently arrested by National Investigations Bureau and charged with “offensive conduct, conducive to breach of the peace.”

He pleaded not guilty and was granted GH¢70,000 bail. He has since been in and out of court as a result.

But speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz programme on Saturday, he hinted that the President has dropped the case against him.

It however took his co-panelist A Plus who drew his attention by asking him if he won’t thank the president before he made the revelation.

“I want to ask Bulldog if today on this show, he wants to say ‘Thank You’ to the president,” A Plus asked as they discussed issues relating to Shatta Wale and Medikal’s arrest and release from prison custody.

“I have spoken to A Plus so I understand the question,” he told Abeiku Santana host of the programme, before adding: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the President of Ghana, we won’t go deep into it but he (A Plus) knows where I am coming from,” he said.

Asked for a better explanation by the host and co-panelist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, A Plus interjected: “There is a difference between governance, friendship, and personal issues, we won’t go into it.”

Upon further pressing by the host, A Plus explained further: “Let me make this very simple. The president has made his interest in this whole matter very clear. If you commit a (criminal) offense, it is between you and the state so the state will do what it has to do.

“But maybe if you get a case with a brother or parent (civil case) and they decide to drop it, there are forms of communication…”