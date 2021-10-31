SSNIT To Host Meetings With Employers

Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, will host two breakfast meetings with selected compliant employers in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions in November this year.

The meetings are expected to be held in Accra and Kumasi on 2nd and 9th November 2021 respectively on the theme ‘Social Security: Employer compliance and its impact on businesses and employees’ morale’.

The event forms part of efforts to continuously strengthen the relationship between the Trust and employers to improve compliance and also to discuss challenges facing employers concerning the SSNIT Scheme and how those challenges can be resolved.

Speaking during an interview, the Corporate Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Ms. Afua Sarkodie, noted that the meeting will deepen employers’ understanding of social security and retirement planning to enable them to appreciate the value of the contributions they pay to the Trust.

“These engagements will strengthen the commitment of employers in paying SSNIT contributions of their workers. Employers often say that workers are their most valuable assets. Paying their SSNIT contributions will demonstrate the premium employers place on workers”.

“The event will also serve as an avenue to provide an update on the available service channels employers can access for ease of doing business with the Trust”, she added.

She explained that the selected employers from the two regions have diligently fulfilled their social security obligations over the past year and these meetings are to engage and encourage them to keep up with their model behavior. It will hopefully also encourage non-compliant employers to see the need in the payment of social security contributions.

Other meetings have also been slated for non-compliant employers as part of efforts to improve compliance.

*2021 Employers’ Breakfast Meeting*

This year’s SSNIT Employers’ Breakfast Meeting is the second edition to be held since 2019 which saw the maiden edition being organized in Accra with 50 participants.

About 170 stakeholders, consisting of employers, Organised Labour, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and other participants are expected to grace the occasion.

The event will also allow the Trust to update employers on the current happenings in the operations of the Trust including the adoption of Members’ Ghana Card (NIA) numbers as social security numbers and its impact on Contribution Report processing and other SSNIT transactions.

BY Daniel Bampoe