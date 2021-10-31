Fundraiser To Support Preterm Babies Launched

‘Scones For Life’ a fundraiser for the some of preterm babies (babies born before their due date) who need oxygen kicks off on November 1.

The month-long fundraiser which is being spearheaded by Ms Efia Akese, a journalist with the Graphic Communications Group Limited will mobilise funds generated from the sale of food items to be donated to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a health facility to subsidise the cost of oxygen for preterm babies.

Ms Akese, who is also the founder of NICU Soldiers, an advocacy blog that focuses on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), said the fundraiser is in fulfilment of one of the aims of the blog, which was making the NICU journey easier for parents.

She explained that each Friday in November Fiona Foods, a catering service will make scones and pies which will be delivered at no extra cost by Jumia Logistics Services to people in Accra, Tema and its environs.

She said to be able to assist, one is expected to contribute an amount of GH₵20 or more explaining “Orders can be made by calling or texting location and number of orders to 0244996006 from Monday to Wednesday throughout November. Deliveries will be made on Fridays.

“Anyone who wants to support us can buy the items on sale — scones and pies at GH₵20 or more. Individuals and corporate institutions may also support us by ordering in bulk or making donations to the oxygen fund,” she added.

*Purpose*

Ms Akese explained that currently, some public hospitals charged GH₵10 per hour for babies on oxygen, totaling GH₵240 per day.

In some cases, she said parents were unable to pay the cost of oxygen for their babies.

“Having been to the NICU twice, I appreciate the financial struggles some parents go through, and have decided to collaborate with these two organisations to raise funds to support babies who need oxygen. I have seen many instances where babies were abandoned at the NICU because of their parents’ inability to settle their bills,” she said.

The fundraiser she explained is to support some parents of pre-term babies in commemoration of World Prematurity Day, which is observed on November 17 each year.

She expressed gratitude to Fiona Foods and Jumia Logistics Services for coming on board.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fiona Foods, Ms Fiona Koranteng, added that being a mother, she appreciated the situation and decided to collaborate with Ms Akese on the project.

“I didn’t know about an intensive care for neonates till Ms Akese discussed her project and blog with me, and although November and December are peak seasons for me, I decided to come on board since it is about saving lives,” she explained.

On his part, Mr Richmond Otu of Jumia Logistics Services said aside improving people’s lives through e-commerce, the company believed in supporting such initiatives by way of giving back to the community.

“Without oxygen, these babies cannot live and our business only thrives when people are alive. In addition to saving lives, we are also helping alleviate the financial burdens on some parents who cannot afford the bills,” he said.

He assured that all orders would be delivered on time and under hygienic conditions, adding that “The engine of our business is technology and so people can be assured of efficient delivery.”