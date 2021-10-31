HSWU Calls Off Strike

Members of the Health Service Workers Union (HSWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called off their strike.

General Secretary of the Union, Franklin Owusu Ansah, told the media that they had returned to work because Government had shown “goodwill” and called them to the negotiation table.

“We have suspended the industrial action not because someone has intimidated nor coerced us but because we have listened to the cry of the good people of Ghana,” he said.

Members of the Union withdrew their services from public and teaching hospitals across the country on October 26 to demand better conditions of service from their employers.

Mr Ansah said the Union hoped that every agreement reached with the Government would be implemented.

“We are on this note, using this medium to inform all our cherished members to return to work and discharge their duties accordingly with immediate effect,” he said.