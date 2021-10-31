Police Chase Madina MP To Church

The Ghana Police Service appears to be leaving no stone unturned in its quest to arrest the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu to face the law.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that some police personnel surrounded the Believers Church at Ritz Junction in Madina where the MP was said to be worshipping.

The move is believed to have the controversial MP apprehended in connection with the October 25, 2021 demonstration that he led in his constituency against bad roads, after which he was nearly arrested.

The youth reportedly blocked roads, burnt vehicle tyres and caused destruction over what they believe could push for the reshape of their roads.

Police made an attempt to arrest him but the MP resisted with the help of some of the youth and escaped.

After he managed to escape, Sosu petitioned Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin to cite ACP Isaac Kojo Asante, Accra Regional Operations Commander and ACP Eric Winful, the Adenta/Abokobi Divisional Commander of Police for contempt of Parliament.

Reacting to the second attempt by the police to arrest the Madina MP, MP for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George through his Facebook timeline questioned why the Ghana Police Service is disregarding a directive from the Rt. Honourable Speaker of Parliament on the intention to arrest the MP for Madina.

“Who are the Police Officers at the Church premises at Ritz Junction in Madina seeking to arrest the MP? Is the IGP aware of this order and what it means in the face of Mr. Speaker’s directives?

He stated that they “can assure the IGP and the Police Officers involved that the full might of Parliament’s Privileges Committee would be brought to bear on their actions if they want a show down.”

“Enough of the disrespect for Parliament. The Constitution is clear on the processes to arrest a sitting Member of Parliament. We would respond in full measure and drastically! That is a promise,” he boasted.

By Vincent Kubi