Another Dead Body Retrieved From Apam River; Akufo-Addo Donates To Victims Families

Information available to DGN online indicates that a 16-year old boy’s decomposed body has been retrieved from the Apam River in Central Region.

The body is said to have been retrieved today, Thursday, 11 March 2021.

The deceased whose name was given as Emmanuel Ansah’s lifeless body was found lying along the seashore at the St. Luke’s Hospital, an eyewitness account says.

According to an eyewitness report, three more bodies are yet to be retrieved from the sea.

The Central Regional town of Apam in the Gomoa West District has been thrown into a state of mourning following the drowning of about 14 teenagers who went swimming on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

There are conflicting reports on the number of casualties but the police are saying that about 11 bodies have been retrieved from the estuary and three other victims rescued are in critical condition.

The sad incident occurred at a place called Bakaano of the Apam River which is the tidal mouth of a large river, where the tide meets the stream.

Donation

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has donated GHc 36,000 to the Apam traditional council and families of the victims.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, made the donation on behalf of Mr Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

She indicated that the President has directed that GHc 10,000 is to be used for all necessary rituals required to cleanse the community and pacify the gods to prevent future occurrence.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke