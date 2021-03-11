Student Dies After Alleged Assault By Boyfriend

Friends and family of a level 300 student of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College (EPUC), Ho, Elizabeth Akpalu Yesutor, have been thrown into a state of shock and morning after her demise last Monday, march 8 2021.

The 31-year-old is reported to have died after she was allegedly assaulted by her lover, one Philip Ceasar Kumah.

Sources close to the deceased say, she was conveyed to the Ho Teaching Hospital last Sunday evening, March 7, 2021 after she complained of serious chest pains.

Her friends who wanted to remain anonymous narrated that they suspected a recent physical assault meted out to her by her lover.

According to them, that was not the first time she had been assaulted by Philip who is a Deputy Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in the Akatsi North district of the Volta Region.

They had on several occasions urged her to report the incident to the Police, but to no avail.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Sgt. Prince Dogbatse who confirmed the incident added that indeed there have been some earlier reports of physical abuse.

On December 19, 2021 Elizabeth reported her lover, Philip to the Police in Ave Dakpa in Akatsi North for allegedly beating her to pulp. She was given police medical form to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The medical report from the hospital after examination confirmed that Elizabeth had soft tissue injuries over the left shoulder (bruises), right upper eyelid (swellings) and right lateral aspect of the head (swellings).

The rest are compression tenderness over the right thumb, waist, right flank, right knee and left shoulder.

Elizabeth is said to have withdrew the case from the Police station after she recovered only to be allegedly assaulted recently.

Sgt Dogbatse says the “The gentleman, Philip Kumah is now in our custody and assisting with investigations.”

He said the suspect is likely to be arraigned today.

The Police is also “waiting for the pathologist’s report to either confirm or contradict that account of the assault being the cause of death,” he said on an Accra-based radio station.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)