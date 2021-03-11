2 Suspected Armed Robbers Killed , One Escape

Two suspected armed robbers have been killed while another bolted following a gun battle with the police at Oboasi Akomfokrom near mile 9.

According to an eyewitness report, the incident occurred on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The Obuasi police command exchanged gunfire with the suspected robbers, resulting in the death of the two armed robbers.

Items retrieved from the deceased suspects included AK47 rifle with five empty shells, a locally manufactured gun.

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer, Godwin Ahianoyor told Ultimate FM that the Police Command went on a patrol after a tip-off that some armed robbers had been spotted along the Obuasi Mile 9 road on suspicion of carrying out a robbery attack.

“after the tip-off, we went to the community upon reaching the outskirt of Akofrom near Mile 9, three young men emerged from the bush and started firing towards the patrol vehicle, the police in self-defense returned the fire and in the process two of the armed robbers lost their life through gunshot while the third person managed to escape”, he said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke