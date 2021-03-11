Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei Wife Dead

Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei

The Former Tafo Constituency Member of Parliament in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei’s wife has passed on.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced the sudden demise of the wife of Dr Akoto.

He wrote,” I started my day on a sad black note. Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, former MP for Tafo, taught me half of what I know in Finance and Economy. On the loss of his wife, colleagues gathered to mourn with him.”

Many New Patriotic Party members and some members from the Diplomatic community have since shared their deepest condolences to Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei. Meanwhile the cause of death has not been revealed.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke