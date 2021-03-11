Royal Family Not Racist – Says Prince William

Prince William and wife

Prince William has reportedly reacted to recent racism claims made against the British Royal Family by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

According to the Duke of Cambridge, the British royals are “very much not a racist family”.

He is reported by BBC to have made his first comments on the accusations during a visit in east London, Prince William.

He said to have indicated that he had not spoken to his brother, Prince Harry but promised to do so.

Reports say as he departed a school in Stratford alongside his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday, March 11, 2021, Prince William was asked by a reporter: “Is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?”

He reportedly replied: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Asked whether he had spoken to Prince Harry, Prince William indicated: “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”

About the interview

During the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan disclosed additional information on why they left their royal posts.

Among the allegations made were that Meghan was turned away after she appealed to the Buckingham Palace for support due to suicidal thoughts.

Also, an unarmed member of the Royal Family is said to have expressed concern to Prince Harry about the skin color of Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first son.

Palace Responds

The Buckingham Palace had stated that it was taking seriously the issues of race raised by Prince Harry and his mixed race wife, Meghan Markle.

In a statement, the British Royal Family said the issues raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “concerning”.

However, it said the family will deal with those issues privately.

In its statement, the Palace indicated that the “recollections may vary.”

But the Royal Family said the claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan in their recent interview with US television personality, Oprah Winfrey, were “taken very seriously”.

It would be recalled that in the “tell it all” interview, Meghan informed Oprah Winfrey that Prince Harry had been asked by an unnamed family member “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

But the Palace assured that the Sussexes would “always be much loved family members”.

Meghan Markle is the first mixed-race member of the modern Royal Family.

According to the statement, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Meanwhile, reports say the Palace responded after crisis meetings involving senior royals in the wake of the interview.

During the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan spoke about racism, mental health, the media and other members of the Royal Family.

By Melvin Tarlue