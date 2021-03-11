‘Zlatan Can Make Life Hard For You’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is “ruthless” and can be a “tough guy to be around,” his former Manchester United teammate, Scott McTominay, has revealed.

McTominay broke into United’s first team during Ibrahimovic’s two-year spell at the club, in which the Swede scored 29 goals in 53 games and won the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils face Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan in the Europa League last-16 today – although it looks like he will miss out on injury – and McTominay has spoken of how impressed he was with the striker’s mentality at Old Trafford.

“He was ruthless,” he said in an interview with UEFA.

“I am not going to say too much. Good professional, worked hard, big presence in the dressing room in terms of his voice and the way that he is with people.

“He’s a ruthless guy in terms of the way he wants to win 24/7. If you are not on the same page as him, then you won’t succeed under him.

“He will make life hard for you, so you better work hard at winning, otherwise it will be a tough time for you.

“I love guys like that in football. He has obviously had a legendary career which is a real credit to him, and obviously to his family as well, so I have nothing but big praise for him.

“He’s a tough guy to be around sometimes, but that’s the positive,” he said.

Ibrahimovic joined United on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 and left a far greater impression on the Premier League than many thought possible.